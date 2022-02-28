Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,220 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $414.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

