Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,129.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,129 ($15.35) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($15.37), with a volume of 38084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,183 ($16.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.72) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.13) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.30) to GBX 1,540 ($20.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.83) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,326.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,424.38.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

