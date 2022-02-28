Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,136 ($29.05) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,000.04 ($27.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,503.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,521.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($33.47) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,288.15). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 467 shares of company stock worth $1,187,292.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

