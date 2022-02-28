Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cognex were worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 40.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cognex by 19.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Cognex stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

