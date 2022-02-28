Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 1,917 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $80,188.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

