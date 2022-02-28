Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 103,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,306,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Specifically, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $768,212. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

