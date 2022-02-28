Colony Group LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC opened at $93.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.