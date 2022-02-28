Colony Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 344,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.