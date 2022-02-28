Colony Group LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $56.89 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 135.45, a PEG ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

