Colony Group LLC Purchases 349 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07.

