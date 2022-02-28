Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

