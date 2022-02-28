Comerica Bank Buys 15,248 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 30.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

