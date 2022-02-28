Comerica Bank Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $123.43 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,103 shares of company stock worth $9,552,389. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

