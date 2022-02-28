Comerica Bank Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

