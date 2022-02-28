Comerica Bank Has $9.54 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,824 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPX were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SPX by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SPX by 898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after buying an additional 99,155 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPXC. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

