Comerica Bank Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.38.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $306.87 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.95.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.