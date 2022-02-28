Comerica Bank Sells 6,749 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 92.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRN opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.