Comerica Bank Sells 81,974 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.49 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

