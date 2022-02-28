Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $522.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $546.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

