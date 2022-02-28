Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.