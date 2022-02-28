Cormark Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.32.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.20. 671,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,563. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

