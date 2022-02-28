Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.61.

TSE BLX opened at C$35.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.82. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

