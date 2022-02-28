Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coty by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after buying an additional 2,994,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth about $27,086,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

