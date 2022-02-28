Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.66. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

