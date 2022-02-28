Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 566 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $396.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

