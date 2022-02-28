Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 88 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $220.72 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $206.31 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

