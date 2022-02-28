Cream (CRM) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $17,512.45 and $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.49 or 0.99949278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00143681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00275309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00029556 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.