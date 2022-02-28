Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CELZ stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

