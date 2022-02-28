Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Public Education by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.