Credit Suisse AG Buys New Stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of RWVG stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62.

