Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Shares of STRL stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $835.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.