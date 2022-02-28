Credit Suisse AG Has $423,000 Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE CLW opened at $28.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

