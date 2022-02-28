Credit Suisse AG Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.52. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

