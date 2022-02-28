Credit Suisse AG Has $477,000 Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF opened at $29.01 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

