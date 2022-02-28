Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 643,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Energous were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 27.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 122.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 52.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.17 on Monday. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.11.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

