Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €72.00 ($81.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.92.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

