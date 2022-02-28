Credit Suisse Group Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $170.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

