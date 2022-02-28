Credit Suisse Group Lowers Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) to Sell

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ILKAF opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.08.
About Iluka Resources (Get Rating)
