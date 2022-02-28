Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €2.90 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of €2.70 ($3.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.08.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

