Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

CEQP stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after buying an additional 185,329 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

