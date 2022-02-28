Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ opened at $64.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.