Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.
SCHM stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.