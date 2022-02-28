Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

