Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $432.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.32 and its 200 day moving average is $423.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

