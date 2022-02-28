Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

NYSE GE opened at $96.37 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

