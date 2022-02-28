Critical Review: Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) vs. Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Flowserve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flowserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flowserve and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve 3.56% 10.15% 3.63% Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Volatility and Risk

Flowserve has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flowserve and Colfax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve 0 2 4 0 2.67 Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowserve presently has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Flowserve’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flowserve is more favorable than Colfax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flowserve and Colfax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve $3.54 billion 1.10 $116.33 million $0.97 30.77 Colfax $3.85 billion 1.78 $42.63 million $0.46 92.35

Flowserve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colfax. Flowserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flowserve beats Colfax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

