Critical Review: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gogo and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 BuzzFeed 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gogo presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given BuzzFeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Gogo.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -20.29% N/A -1.07% BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and BuzzFeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 5.74 -$250.04 million ($0.63) -22.35 BuzzFeed N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Gogo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

