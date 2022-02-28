Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CROMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.71 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

