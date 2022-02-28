Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $890.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 142,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

