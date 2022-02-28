CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

