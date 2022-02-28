CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) CAO Sells $92,295.00 in Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. 409,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,716. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

